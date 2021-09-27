The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t been great news for everyone at Manchester United, least of all Edinson Cavani.

After a solid first season in Manchester, the Uruguayan was set to continue where he left off at the end of 2020/21, however, the return of the Portuguese has had a marked effect.

It was believed that Cavani was close to joining Barcelona at the end of the last transfer window, but for one reason or another, the deal didn’t happen.

That hasn’t appeared to have put off the Catalans, with the Daily Mail cited by Sport noting that the club will try their luck again in the winter transfer window.

The report details a potential issue with wages, though if an agreement can be reached on that, Barca have the opportunity to take the pressure from Ansu Fati’s shoulders.

The youngster made a goalscoring return on Sunday and lifted the Camp Nou, but he must be eased back into action.

Man United, meanwhile, need to decide if they can offer Cavani more than a bench role this season and if not, they should let him enjoy one final half season in Europe at Barca, before heading back to South America.