Manchester United have received an injury boost amid their mixed start to the season.

The Reds impressed early on in the campaign, particularly with Cristiano Ronaldo quickly making a splash.

But over the last couple of weeks, they have lost their Champions League opener with Young Boys, exited early from the Carabao Cup with a defeat to West Ham, and over the weekend, they were defeated by Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Suddenly, there is a different outlook, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sitting a lot less comfortably amid criticism from supporters and pundits alike.

But there is fresh hope in the form of an injury boost for Rashford, who has been out throughout the start to the season due to surgery on his shoulder.

After a long wait, it seems a return might just be close for Rashford, and it is perfectly timed with United in need of something fresh.

Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 27, 2021

Rashford later clarified that it would be light contact training initially.