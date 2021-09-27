Manchester United star takes to Twitter to provide fitness update

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has provided an update on when he will be able to return to action.

Rashford, via his Twitter, revealed that he would be seeing a doctor on Friday and that would allow him to know when he can return to contact training.

Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 27, 2021

The Manchester United forward has not featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team yet this season as he recovers from a shoulder injury that forced him to have surgery to try and fix the problem.

Rashford made his debut for Manchester United in 2016 against FC Midtjylland, scoring twice in a 5-1 win at Old Trafford before also netting twice in his Premier League debut against Arsenal that weekend.

Rashford has made a total of 271 appearances for the United first team, scoring 88 times and assisting a further 56.

He has also earned 46 caps for England, scoring 12 times.

Off the pitch Rashford has been very outspoken on social issues, helping to raise awareness of food poverty in the UK and helping with numerous other charitable causes to help those in need.

He has been rewarded with an MBE for this.

He is said to be eyeing up a return to action after the next International break.