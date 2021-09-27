Manchester United target Declan Rice is statistically the most progressive midfielder in the Premier League.

The midfielder has been in scintillating form for West Ham this season, carrying on from where he left off at the end of last season and at the European Championships where Rice starred in a defensive role for England.

Rice is known to have standout defensive qualities, but his ability on the ball had previously been found wanting at times. However, in the last 12-18 months under West Ham manager David Moyes, he has come on leaps and bounds in this regard.

Last season Rice was the best in the league in terms of dribble success rate, and we are talking about every position. However, this stat was downplayed by the lack of times Rice carried the ball forward, with quite a low volume compared to his counterparts.

Declan Rice has progressed the ball into the final third more than any other central midfielder in the Premier League this season.

However, this season, as you can see via the above graphic, Rice has developed his game even more to progress the ball successfully and with a higher volume.

Rice currently ranks top among central midfielders for carries into the final third and passes into the final third, further showcasing why he is so highly sought after by the big clubs.

Manchester United in particular seem to be interested in his services. But ESPN report that the Red Devils are hesitant due to the £80-£90 million price tag have put on him.

With his standout defensive qualities and ability to progress the ball getting better all the time, Rice would offer the perfect solution to the Manchester United midfield problem, where a lack of ball progression and defensive stability continue to hinder the club from being able to push on to the next level.