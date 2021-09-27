When Marcus Rashford was seen to be taking on the UK government over making sure no child went hungry, and latterly regarding universal credit, the messages of support came thick and fast for the Man United star.

On Twitter they always seemed to hit the sweet spot as far as public opinion was concerned, but the striker might have to steel himself from a backlash.

MORE: Liverpool x Louis Vuitton

On Monday, an error from his PR company exposed the truth that Rashford doesn’t operate his own Twitter account. That responsibility falls to D N May Sports Management.

With the error made public, the company quickly deleted their own Twitter account but the damage had already been done.