Arsenal were lucky Tottenham were not awarded a penalty when Ben White clipped Harry Kane on the edge of the box on 55 minutes.

I thought it was a clear foul and I was very surprised that referee Craig Pawson didn’t give it.

VAR will have reviewed the incident and felt Kane was already going down – but irrespective of that the Tottenham striker was still caught late by Ben White.

If the penalty had been given on field I think it is very unlikely that it would have been overturned.

Spurs were also unhappy in the build up to the Gunners’ second goal due to Granit Xhaka’s contact on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It was checked by VAR and I was comfortable that it wasn’t a foul because it was normal contact.

For me, it wasn’t enough to penalise and wasn’t a clear and obvious error by Pawson for VAR to overturn.

When Tottenham pulled a goal back, there was an instant review because Xhaka had been taken out by Lucas Moura in the build up.

But it was correct for Spurs’ goal to stand because replays showed that it was a Thomas Partey foul on Moura that took him bundling into the Arsenal man.