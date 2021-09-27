Chelsea are reportedly preparing to pay as much as £103million for the transfer of Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt, who is a top priority for manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues brought in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez during the summer, but it’s well known that Tuchel was also desperate to sign a new centre-back, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde targeted for some time.

This deal didn’t work out, however, and reports in Spain now suggest Chelsea are preparing to go all out for De Ligt in the near future, with the Netherlands international now Tuchel’s preferred option in that area of the pitch.

Chelsea fans will hope their club can land this world class defender, with De Ligt looking like he could be a real leader at the back for the west London giants for the next decade or more.

The 22-year-old has shone at Juve and at former club Ajax, and it would be intriguing to see this big name in the Premier League next.