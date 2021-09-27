When Paris Saint-Germain take on Manchester City in the Champions League this week, it will give Pep Guardiola another reunion with Lionel Messi.

The pair were a major part of Barcelona’s success from 2008, but ever since Guardiola decided to move on from the club of his life, Messi has come back to haunt him.

Who can forget the way he tore apart Pep’s heavily-fancied Bayern Munich squad in the premier European competition back in 2015, on the way to the title. Or his hat-trick against Manchester City on 2016.

Six goals against a team managed by Pep shows that the reigning Premier League champions need to be on their guard again.

One journalist believes it’s written in the stars that Messi will open his PSG account against the Citizens.

“Man City is perfect for the first goal,” James Horncastle was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Maybe that is destiny against Pep, against Man City.”

After taking so long to get off the mark thanks to fitness, injury and squad rotation concerns, the Argentinian will surely be champing at the bit to get the monkey off of his back.