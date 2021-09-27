As great a striker as he was for Liverpool and England, Michael Owen leaves a lot to be desired as a pundit.

Just this past weekend, Owen made another huge gaffe whilst analysing West Ham’s win over Leeds United, courtesy of a 90th-minute Michael Antonio winner.

That was tough on Leeds’ keeper, Illan Meslier, who had been in inspired form throughout the match.

So much so that he must’ve made Owen take temporary leave of his senses. Either that or he dug himself a hole that was too difficult to get out of.

“I remember watching him when he was about 16 at Leeds’ academy,” Owen was quoted as saying.

“He just looked the part. Leeds were dominating the game that I watched.

“He hardly had a touch, but you know when you just see someone thinking ‘he’s got a chance’? Just by his appearance, the way he spoke, positioned himself.”

Those comments wouldn’t normally raise any eyebrows except for the fact that Meslier wasn’t at the Leeds academy at 16.

According to the Mirror, the player was at Lorient when Owen purported to watching him, joining the Yorkshire-based side some three years later.

Seems like Owen is going to need to up his punditry game after this.