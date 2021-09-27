“Never say never!” – Gary Neville hints at a surprising next move in his career

Of course, some will disagree, but Gary Neville has blossomed into a fairly like-able pundit who offers some insight into the game, but he also seems to have a sense of perspective so he’s easy to listen to and you usually come away from his coverage feeling like you’ve learned something.

It seems to be the only gig left for him after football as any managerial ambitions will be haunted by that ill-fated spell in charge of Valencia, but he was taking part on a Q+A earlier and he’s hinted that he would be up for Strictly Come Dancing:

Never say Never ! https://t.co/9ZJDa6zSKn — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 27, 2021

It would be a surprise as he doesn’t really need the publicity, while there’s nothing about him that suggests he’s going to be a terrific dance either so it could even make for compelling viewing.