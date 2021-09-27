Seeing Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce charging across the St. James’ Park pitch and outrunning his subs in the process has been one of the best recent social media viral sensations.

The footage is from the hugely popular EA Sports FIFA game, with the new ’22 edition handing Bruce ’99 pace.’

Whether it’s a glitch that wasn’t seen and rectified or if it was deliberate isn’t known at this stage, but it remains one of the funniest things in the game.

Not everyone seems to be impressed, however, including one of Bruce’s players, Allan Saint-Maximin.

Taking to Twitter, the striker wanted to know just how the company had given him less pace than his manager.

Can you explain me @EASPORTSFIFA why did you give me 91 pace and 99 pace to Steve Bruce ? https://t.co/ni6xbPtbwq — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) September 26, 2021

Even in his pomp, Bruce could only wish to be able to move so quickly from a standing start. As the saying goes, he’s always been built for comfort and not for speed.

EA Sports are yet to respond to Saint-Maximin, and if they play it right, it could well earn them even more kudos.