It’s clear that Nuno Espirito Santo takes his work at Tottenham Hotspur incredibly seriously.

From what can be understood about his time at White Hart Lane so far, the Portuguese is methodical and meticulous in his practices.

A superb start to life in the hot-seat with three Premier League wins from win has been tempered by incredibly poor form since.

Not only that, there are rumours that his style of man-management is already rubbing the senior first-team stars up the wrong way.

Lest we forget that he wasn’t first choice for the club, and nor was he second or third choice.

Daniel Levy will know the reason for that.

Given that the defensive style of play Nuno adopted towards the end at Wolves now appears to be being implemented by at Spurs, the chickens (or should that be cockerel) are coming home to roost.

Half a dozen games seems an awfully short time in which to judge him, but the manner of defeat against Arsenal has quickly brought everything to a head.

He isn’t the right fit for Tottenham, and whilst relieving him of his duties so quickly might be out of the question, Levy needs to have one eye on the immediate future.