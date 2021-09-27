Video: Ex-Spurs man tells Arsenal fans to “get a grip” after NLD victory

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara is absolutely not having any hype about Arsenal after their win over Spurs in the North London Derby yesterday.

The Gunners were in fine form to earn a comfortable 3-1 win over a poor Spurs side at the Emirates Stadium, but O’Hara still believes there’s absolutely no room for gloating from their supporters.

Watch the video below as the talkSPORT pundit urges Arsenal fans not to get carried away and acting like they’ve won the title after one win over an average Tottenham side, reminding AFC that they’ve had one of the biggest falls from grace in English football history…

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Tuchel issues verdict on Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s Chelsea cameo against Man City
Gary Neville sends Dele Alli message to Bukayo Saka after North London Derby goal
Premier League’s plan to play games abroad given short shrift by Gary Neville

This seems a tad over the top from O’Hara, as most Gooners are surely not getting carried away, but are simply enjoying a morale-boosting win over a rival.

Arsenal haven’t had much to cheer about in recent times, so surely it’s acceptable to enjoy the manner of this result?

More Stories Jamie O'Hara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.