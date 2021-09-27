Video: Ex-Spurs man tells Arsenal fans to “get a grip” after NLD victory

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara is absolutely not having any hype about Arsenal after their win over Spurs in the North London Derby yesterday.

The Gunners were in fine form to earn a comfortable 3-1 win over a poor Spurs side at the Emirates Stadium, but O’Hara still believes there’s absolutely no room for gloating from their supporters.

Watch the video below as the talkSPORT pundit urges Arsenal fans not to get carried away and acting like they’ve won the title after one win over an average Tottenham side, reminding AFC that they’ve had one of the biggest falls from grace in English football history…

? “Let’s get something straight right now! You have 9 points and you’re going on like Arsenal have just won the league!” ? “Arsenal have had the biggest fall from grace than any football club in the #PL!” Jamie O’Hara tells #AFC fans to ‘get a grip!’ pic.twitter.com/DpXdZZcdQ8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 27, 2021

This seems a tad over the top from O’Hara, as most Gooners are surely not getting carried away, but are simply enjoying a morale-boosting win over a rival.

Arsenal haven’t had much to cheer about in recent times, so surely it’s acceptable to enjoy the manner of this result?