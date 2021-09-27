The fuel crisis that has hit the country because of the senseless panic buying of petrol from the masses looks as though it could have an effect on the footballing community.

Queues have been forming at petrol stations for the last few days, with many running out of fuel supplies and being forced to close.

It’s an untenable situation for the government and one that can’t be allowed to continue.

Incredibly, it’s already seen football matches being called off with club’s fearing that they’ll not being able to acquire enough petrol or diesel for their team buses.

MORE: Liverpool x Louis Vuitton

Non-League Hornchurch released a statement detailing an agreement between them and the team that they were due to play on Tuesday night, Folkestone Invicta.

MATCH OFF | Our game tomorrow night against @FIFC has been postponed due to the ongoing fuel crisis. More ?https://t.co/w3roAxp53p#COYU — Hornchurch FC (@HornchurchFC) September 27, 2021

If there’s no immediate resolution to the problem, there could be a farcical situation of games being called off at the weekend.

More Stories / Latest News Piers Morgan sees funny side of this Arsenal player’s tweet Ex-Man United ace tips Solskjaer to take Fernandes off penalties but questions player’s social media post Video: ‘Not ruthless enough’ – Jamie O’Hara wants Solskjaer sacked by Man United

Surely this is a good enough reason for the panic buying to stop.