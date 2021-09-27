When Ansu Fati scored for Barcelona just 10 minutes into his comeback against Levante, it lifted a cloud of enveloping gloom from the Camp Nou.

In that one moment, it was as if a huge weight had been lifted, but there needs to be a note of caution sounded.

No one wants to be a killjoy, but it has to be remembered that Ansu is still only 18 years of age.

Anointing him as the ‘new Messi’ is to be playing a very dangerous game indeed.

Not only does he need to be eased back into the team, and things taken relatively slowly in the immediate future, but the club need to keep a close eye to ensure that he doesn’t burn out.

Considering he’d been out of action for almost a year, he looked sharp and ready in his 10 minute cameo.

Levante were never going to present the sternest test, but if he’s ready for El Clasico in a few week’s time, it will be interesting to see how Los Blancos cope with his direct running and eye for goal.

If Barca get this right, they will, in due course, have another superstar in their midst.