Tottenham reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer, but the player himself turned them down to wait for a better offer.

This is according to a report from AS, who state that Torres is prepared to wait to join a truly great European club, and it seems he didn’t feel Spurs came into that category.

Tottenham are not the team they were under Mauricio Pochettino, who had them competing for the title and regularly finishing in the top four, while they even made the Champions League final in 2018/19.

There’s no doubt that new manager Nuno Espirito Santo could’ve done with a signing like Torres in defence this summer, but it’s not too surprising that the talented Spain international is aiming a little higher.

One imagines Torres will surely be able to get a move to a club playing in the Champions League at some point, so another year at Villarreal shouldn’t do him any harm if he wants to bide his time and continue to show potential suitors what he can do.

Tottenham will no doubt be disappointed, though they were able to sign Cristiano Romero to strengthen their defence this summer.