Controversial TV presenter and Journalist Piers Morgan has seen the funny side of a tweet made by one of Arsenal’s new signings.

Via his Twitter page, Morgan posted a screenshot of an old tweet by new Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in which the 23-year-old had some choice words to say about him, alongside an image of the two smiling and laughing together.

Morgan is a well-advertised Arsenal fan and no matter what you think of his political stances or opinions, his passion for Arsenal cannot be questioned.

Ramsdale is a new summer signing for Arsenal and has played in three games so far, keeping two clean sheets.

Despite being relegated twice in his Premier League career with Bournemouth and Sheffield United, Ramsdale has shown himself to be a very good shot-stopper, and at 23 he still has plenty of time to improve his game.

Via Fbref, last season while at Sheffield United Ramsdale registered a PSxG value of +1.9. This means he saved 1.9 more goals than an average keeper would be expected to.

Ramsdale has been tipped by some to be a future England number one, and Piers Morgan, like many other Arsenal fans, will want to see that come to fruition through continuous solid goalkeeping performances from their new shot-stopper.