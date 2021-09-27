The latest Premier League team of the week is here, and it’s no surprise to see Arsenal’s exciting young duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in the line up.

The Gunners pair were instrumental to an important North London Derby victory over Tottenham yesterday, with both players on the score sheet as Mikel Arteta’s side raced into a 3-0 lead before half time.

It’s been a difficult few years for Arsenal fans, but in Saka and Smith Rowe they have two outstanding academy graduates shining in their first-team and potentially offering the club a very bright future.

Elsewhere, big names from Liverpool and Manchester City also made it into Garth Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport…

Liverpool will be disappointed to have dropped points away to Brentford, but Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson were both good enough in that thrilling 3-3 draw to make this latest line up.

Manchester City’s defence was impressive in a important 1-0 win away to Chelsea, so it seems fitting that Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias are in Crooks’ defence, as well as Aston Villa heroes Emi Martinez and Kortney Hause, who were instrumental to an impressive victory away to Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Michail Antonio had another big game for West Ham, while it was great to see Raul Jimenez scoring for Wolves again after a lengthy period out with that serious head injury.