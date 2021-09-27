Video: Graham Potter gives verdict on Arsenal legend becoming a manager

Brighton boss Graham Potter has given his verdict on Patrick Vieira becoming a manager in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Vieira was one of the best holding midfielders the Premier League has ever seen, and after retiring from football in 2011, he has since gone on to become a manager.

Starting off his senior managerial career with French side OGC Nice, Vieira is now the head coach at Crystal Palace, tasked with overseeing a change in identity for a club who want to play a more attractive brand of football.

You can hear Graham Potter’s thoughts on Vieira becoming a manager below:

? "It's really exciting when the top players go in to coaching, they understand the game at the highest level." Graham Potter speaks on Patrick Vieira managing in the Premier League and says he has potential to be a fantastic coach pic.twitter.com/y86k6YN3cI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 27, 2021

Viera’s Eagles host Brighton this evening, with the hosts looking to pick up their second win of the season and The Seagulls looking to verify their improvement from last season by putting themselves top of the table with a win.

Brighton has never been top of the Premier League in their history, so a win today will be a massive point of significance for the South Coast team.