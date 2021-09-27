The meddling appears to have begun again at the Premier League, with news that a meeting of shareholders openly discussed the possibilities surrounding playing matches abroad.

It’s long been thought that the powers-that-be wanted to extend the reach of the English top-flight even further, and maximise the global potential of seeing Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and more playing against each other in India, China, the USA and other territories.

The notion of opening up games to the highest bidder isn’t something that sits well with Gary Neville, however.

The Athletic detail some of the plans, which would include pre-season in the US. It’s the regular season games that have to remain sacrosanct according to the former Man United and England defender.

? EXCL: Competitive games abroad back on Premier League radar. Only consultation so nothing agreed & would be years away. But under consideration as part of PL plan for int’l growth. 1st step would be enhanced overseas pre-season tournament @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/46rlTEQQHK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 27, 2021

“They don’t learn this lot do they?” he wrote in response to a tweet from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, cited by the Mirror.

“Enough now, Regulator please ASAP to stop these grabs.”

He’s sure to find favour with any fans who’ll not entertain the option of playing a ‘home’ game thousands of miles away.