Report: Watford has its eyes on RB Bragantino starlet

RB Bragantino is having a fantastic 2021 season as the São Paulo-based club is fifth in the league standings and is close to clinching a spot in the Copa Sudamericana final.

This form that the club is seeing isn’t going unnoticed, and one of their marquee players is contracting some attention from European clubs. According to Fichajes, Bruno Praxedes is the player plenty of sides in the old continent continue to monitor.

Praxedes works on the field as an interior or as a playmaker for those who haven’t seen the player. The midfielder plays in the role he plays; he is the link for the attack.

The 19-year-old has tremendous teaming skills in the end zone and is very aggressive when approaching the area. In addition, it complements it with extremely good intelligence.

Praxedes has reportedly caught the attention of Watford, who isn’t shy betting on South American talent. Also, RC Lens and Bayer Leverkusen are teams that have had their eye on him.

The ex-International would be a low-cost signing, which could attract teams. The Spanish media outlet adds that his signing would be between €8-million and €15-million.