Manchester City midfielder Rodri has sent a warning to title rivals after his side’s impressive win over Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus settled the clash between the two likely title contenders at Stamford Bridge, the Brazilian’s deflected effort catching out Edouard Mendy.

Though, City did come close on a number of occasions, including one that was cleared off the line, and they were good value for their win.

It was a win few expected given Chelsea had made a better start to the season than Pep Guardiola’s men.

And according to City midfielder Rodri, it’s a clear sign to both the Citizens themselves and title rivals such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United that they can beat the best.

“It is still early but the most important thing is that we keep improving every day,” he told the City website.