Manchester City midfielder Rodri has sent a warning to title rivals after his side’s impressive win over Chelsea.
Gabriel Jesus settled the clash between the two likely title contenders at Stamford Bridge, the Brazilian’s deflected effort catching out Edouard Mendy.
Though, City did come close on a number of occasions, including one that was cleared off the line, and they were good value for their win.
It was a win few expected given Chelsea had made a better start to the season than Pep Guardiola’s men.
And according to City midfielder Rodri, it’s a clear sign to both the Citizens themselves and title rivals such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United that they can beat the best.
“It is still early but the most important thing is that we keep improving every day,” he told the City website.
“We showed to ourselves that we can come back to the big stadiums and can compete with these guys and we beat them.
“The three points are the most important and we need to keep going. In the last game (against Southampton) we dropped two points and were stopped.
“Today, it was kind of a final, but I think it is still very early. But for the feeling of the team, the sensation, the ambition, it is very important.”
City might have had a slightly below par start to the season, but they remain in the thick of the title race very early in the season, especially after this win.
The reigning champions are now second and just one point behind leaders Liverpool as things stand.
Interestingly, they face Liverpool next weekend when Rodri and his teammates will have the chance to back up his claim again.