Cristiano Ronaldo already has plans in place for post-playing career at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen to stay at Manchester United after he retires from playing.

The Portugal international only recently returned to Old Trafford after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus, and he’s made a strong start to life in his second spell with the Red Devils.

It seems Ronaldo is now also thinking beyond his homecoming as a player, and wants to retire with Man Utd and then join the club’s coaching staff, according to the Sun.

It would certainly be intriguing to see how Ronaldo might do as a coach, though it still might be a while before we see it, with the Sun noting that the 36-year-old has previously expressed a desire to keep playing until he’s 40.

Ronaldo could also end up coaching his son in the United youth team, according to the report, with 11-year-old Cristiano Jr already training with the club.

MUFC fans will no doubt hope that Ronaldo’s son can benefit from being a part of the club’s famous academy, whilst also learning a thing or two from his father to help him become a top player in the future.