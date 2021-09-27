Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has responded to the recent transfer rumours involving his club and possible talks over signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international has been a key player for Chelsea, but is now in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, so will no doubt be attracting suitors from across Europe who will fancy their chances of signing him on a free transfer next summer.

Christian Falk recently tweeted about the latest on Rudiger’s situation, and it was a bit of a mixed bag as he stated Bayern had spoken with the former Roma man’s agent, though he was leaning towards staying and signing a new contract with his current employers…

MORE: Real Madrid want to sign Chelsea and Liverpool stars

Salihamidzic has now addressed the Rudiger links, and perhaps also hinted towards something positive for Chelsea, insisting that Bayern already have plenty of quality options at centre-back as it is.

“It’s not okay when we talk about players who are with other clubs. Julian said that about him in the press conference, but he’s a coach who sees a lot of players – so why shouldn’t he rate an international and speak about his strengths?” Salihamidzic told DAZN, as quoted by Goal.

“We are really well filled in the centre-back position. We have strengthened ourselves very well and brought in a top player in Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez is here, Tanguy Nianzou is there, Benjamin Pavard can also play inside – we really are very, very well staffed.”

Blues fans will hope this means the Bundesliga giants won’t be making Rudiger a priority, though of course there might still be a lot of other big clubs who will.