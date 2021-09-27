Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw looks strangely like Eric Cantona in a new mural of him that’s been unveiled.

See below for the images of Shaw that have been doing the rounds on social media, with loads of Red Devils supporters noticing the strange resemblance to Cantona in these particular pictures…

Luke Shaw mural for Adidas Spezial in Darwen ? pic.twitter.com/hBRINSn4v9 — r (fan account) (@LukeShawArmy) September 26, 2021

Shaw has been in fine form for Man Utd in recent times, but we imagine he’s not yet reached Cantona-like legendary status!

See below for some comments from fans in response to this mural…

Luke Shaw or Cantona? https://t.co/daMrryPzQv — Megat Faris (@megatfariso) September 27, 2021

Why did I think it was Cantona ? — milly?? (@MasonStarboy) September 26, 2021

if eric cantona and shaw had a child — Kaya^ (@UTDKaya) September 26, 2021

Class painting, thought it was cantona ? — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) September 26, 2021