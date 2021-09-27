(Picture) Luke Shaw mural unveiled and loads of fans say he looks just like one former Man Utd hero

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw looks strangely like Eric Cantona in a new mural of him that’s been unveiled.

See below for the images of Shaw that have been doing the rounds on social media, with loads of Red Devils supporters noticing the strange resemblance to Cantona in these particular pictures…

Shaw has been in fine form for Man Utd in recent times, but we imagine he’s not yet reached Cantona-like legendary status!

See below for some comments from fans in response to this mural…

