It seems as though Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is still smarting from another poor performance from his side and trying to divert attention away from his shortcomings.

Not content with blaming Aston Villa’s players for putting Bruno Fernandes off before taking his penalty, the Norwegian has now suggested that the winning goal scored by Kortney Hause in the 88th minute was offside.

Though a Villa player was technically in an offside position when the ball was kicked, Sky Sports’ Dermot Gallagher suggested that isn’t an offence in itself and the officials got it right.