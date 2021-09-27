It seems as though Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is still smarting from another poor performance from his side and trying to divert attention away from his shortcomings.
Not content with blaming Aston Villa’s players for putting Bruno Fernandes off before taking his penalty, the Norwegian has now suggested that the winning goal scored by Kortney Hause in the 88th minute was offside.
Though a Villa player was technically in an offside position when the ball was kicked, Sky Sports’ Dermot Gallagher suggested that isn’t an offence in itself and the officials got it right.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt Aston Villa’s goal was offside in Manchester United’s defeat at the weekend.
Dermot Gallagher talks through why the goal was given ???pic.twitter.com/0wpeWj9iV2
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 27, 2021
Ah, what did I say recently? I have an explanation for you re Fernandez, he forgot what game he was playing, in Gaelic football, the advice is ALWAYS TAKE YOUR POINT, SO HE DID. I never laughed so much, roll on this approach from now on, especially in front of your stretford end.