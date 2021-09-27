Video: Stats clearly show the reason behind Harry Kane’s total loss of form for Tottenham

Harry Kane has long been one of the best strikers in the Premier League and in the world. 

However, after a dramatic summer that saw Kane embroiled in an extremely heated transfer saga (as per the Telegraph and others) following the Euros, Kane has not been firing on all cylinders since his return to his club side.

Kane is normally a slow starter, but even so, this year doesn’t appear to be the same as his previous seasons.

Take a look below to see why Kane is not scoring as many goals this time around.

Pictures Courtesy of Sky Sports

As seen in the video above, Kane is not taking as many shots as he has in previous years, and frankly, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that a lack of shots will equal fewer goals.

The England captain has taken fewer shots in his opening five games this season than in any of his previous six Premier League campaigns.

Based on xG, Kane should have scored at least one goal by now, but instead, he remains goalless – a streak he will be keen to end as soon as possible.

Whether Kane’s form is due to a new style of play under Nuno Espirito Santo, or whether it is down to personal issues, Kane needs to get firing so he can get his side back to winning ways.

