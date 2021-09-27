Stats show new summer signing is key for Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have experienced something of a rebirth in the Premier League since the international break. 

After losing three games on the bounce with a goal difference of minus nine and not one goal to show for it, some fans had called for a change in management in order to progress the squad further up the table and return it to European competition.

However, since the international break Arsenal have won three games on the bounce, conceding just once in that time.

While players returning to full fitness and from suspension have helped this, there has been an underlying factor in all these performances.

That factor being the deadline day signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu…

Since the Japan international’s debut, Arsenal have a 100% win rate and Tomiyasu has been key to that.

Filling in at right-back Tomiyasu, has been nigh-on unbeatable for Arsenal in defence.

He has won the most aerial duels, with a win rate of almost 90%. He has also won 100% of his ground duels as well and is yet to be dribbled past by an attacker.

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit highlights major transfer error Chelsea made this summer as he says one Blues ace is beyond help
“There’s always more work to be done” – Manchester United owner unsatisfied with squad
Chelsea & Juventus both working on winning battle for potential €40m transfer

These numbers help quantify what has been a terrific start to his Arsenal career, and fans of the Gunners will no doubt be hoping for his and the club’s resurgent form to continue.

More Stories Takehiro Tomiyasu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.