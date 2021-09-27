Arsenal have experienced something of a rebirth in the Premier League since the international break.

After losing three games on the bounce with a goal difference of minus nine and not one goal to show for it, some fans had called for a change in management in order to progress the squad further up the table and return it to European competition.

However, since the international break Arsenal have won three games on the bounce, conceding just once in that time.

While players returning to full fitness and from suspension have helped this, there has been an underlying factor in all these performances.

That factor being the deadline day signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu…

Takehiro Tomiyasu for Arsenal since making his Premier League debut: ? 100% games won

? 87.5% aerials won

? Most duels won

? Most aerial duels won He's even picked up the old Szcz?sny-Sagna trick. ? pic.twitter.com/rMzqedEmdT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2021

Since the Japan international’s debut, Arsenal have a 100% win rate and Tomiyasu has been key to that.

Filling in at right-back Tomiyasu, has been nigh-on unbeatable for Arsenal in defence.

He has won the most aerial duels, with a win rate of almost 90%. He has also won 100% of his ground duels as well and is yet to be dribbled past by an attacker.

These numbers help quantify what has been a terrific start to his Arsenal career, and fans of the Gunners will no doubt be hoping for his and the club’s resurgent form to continue.