Chelsea and Juventus are reportedly both lining up a future transfer deal for highly-rated young Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old looks a huge prospect after catching the eye in Ligue 1, and it seems inevitable he’ll be snapped up by an elite European club before too long.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are planning to step up their efforts to sign Tchouameni in the near future, with Chelsea also said to be working on a deal which is likely to cost around €40million.

It remains to be seen who will win this transfer battle, but it would be interesting to see Tchouameni in the Premier League ahead of his peak years.

The France international could be an ideal long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge, and at €40m he’d be a lot cheaper than someone like Declan Rice.

Chelsea have been linked with Rice by football.london and others, though the England international could cost more like £80-90m, according to ESPN.

Juventus could do with luring Tchouameni to Turin, however, as their previously successful squad looks in need of something of a rebuild.