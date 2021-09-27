Chelsea & Juventus both working on winning battle for potential €40m transfer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Juventus are reportedly both lining up a future transfer deal for highly-rated young Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old looks a huge prospect after catching the eye in Ligue 1, and it seems inevitable he’ll be snapped up by an elite European club before too long.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are planning to step up their efforts to sign Tchouameni in the near future, with Chelsea also said to be working on a deal which is likely to cost around €40million.

It remains to be seen who will win this transfer battle, but it would be interesting to see Tchouameni in the Premier League ahead of his peak years.

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for Monaco
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Possible spat between Jamie Vardy & Kelechi Iheanacho after Leicester goal vs Burnley
Bid prepared: Chelsea ready to splash out £103million on superstar transfer
“I looked like a child” – Former Manchester United defender debuts for boyhood club in Brazil seeking promotion

The France international could be an ideal long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge, and at €40m he’d be a lot cheaper than someone like Declan Rice.

Chelsea have been linked with Rice by football.london and others, though the England international could cost more like £80-90m, according to ESPN.

Juventus could do with luring Tchouameni to Turin, however, as their previously successful squad looks in need of something of a rebuild.

More Stories Aurelien Tchouameni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.