Thomas Tuchel has issued his verdict on midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek after chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City.

Loftus-Cheek has been all-but frozen out at Stamford Bridge over recent times, spending last season out on loan at Fulham following a stint at Crystal Palace previously.

But the Blues academy graduate has returned to the fray of late, first featuring during the Champions League win over Zenit before coming off the bench against Manchester City.

Against City, Loftus-Cheek was given 14 minutes of action, and while he couldn’t help the Blues turn around a one-goal deficit in the defeat, he still impressed head coach Tuchel.

“I was happy with Ruben, otherwise he could not have had the chance to come on,” Tuchel said, as cited by the official website.