Video: Possible spat between Jamie Vardy & Kelechi Iheanacho after Leicester goal vs Burnley

Was there a moment of tension between Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho after the second goal for Leicester City against Burnley at the weekend?

The Foxes were involved in a challenging fixture with Burnley, as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at the King Power Stadium, with Vardy netting twice after initially scoring an own goal to give the visitors the lead.

Iheanacho and Vardy later combined superbly for Leicester’s second equaliser, but it looks like Iheanacho wasn’t too happy with his strike partner.

Watch the video below as it seems that Vardy shoved the Nigeria international away as he tried to celebrate with him, and his fellow forward clearly wasn’t happy at being snubbed…

It’s interesting to catch these little moments on social media, but it remains to be seen if it’s actually representative of any bigger story behind the scenes.

The main thing for Brendan Rodgers’ side is to improve defensively after an unconvincing start to the season.

