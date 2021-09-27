Video: Astonishing scenes from Argentina as Godoy Cruz vs Las Pumas descends into a BRAWL

It’s fair to suggest that Argentine women’s football isn’t “extensively” covered around the world at this point, so if something goes viral then you can be pretty confident that something outrageous happened.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an outstanding piece of play of skill, but it’s a pretty decent brawl that takes some time to get going but descends into chaos:

You got CONCAC- wait. What?! Godoy Cruz and Las Pumas ?? ? pic.twitter.com/avJviJB7rd — herculez gomez (@herculezg) September 27, 2021

You start to think that those running into the fight are going to act as peacekeepers, but that theory is quickly out the window when one of the subs gets an opponent into a chokehold.

As far as South American fights go – there’s a disappointing lack of players turning their backs and going in with a flying boot, but it’s certainly up there.