(Video) Premier League clubs discussing possibility of moving games abroad

Premier League clubs are discussing the idea of moving more competitive pre-season games abroad, amid plans to expand the international appeal of the league. 

According to the report from Sky Sports News as seen below, the 20 Premier League clubs want to make pre-season games more competitive in order to open up new markets through which the clubs can expand their revenues.

The discussions at the board meeting are said to not include any plans to extend the Premier League season to 39 games, with this extra game being played overseas.

This proposal didn’t seem too popular when it first arose back in 2008 and one imagines it could once again meet a similar kind of reception that the failed Super League plans got earlier this year.

