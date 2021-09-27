Football supporters can be an odd bunch at the best of times, with their heroes often inspiring unpredictable and unprecedented acts of devotion.

Take West Ham’s Declan Rice by way of example.

The youngster has already established himself in the Hammers first-team and the England senior side, and so impressed were two football fans, that they’ve had a tattoo done in homage.

Not the usual tattoo, however. Set out in the style of a crossword, they’ve inked the words ‘Beef Chow Mein Declan Rice.’

Needless to say, the player himself was overjoyed.