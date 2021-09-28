Arsenal and Inter Milan target Andre Onana has turned down the option of extending his contract with current club Ajax.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch champions have discussed the possibility of an extension with Onana previously, but could not find an agreement and have since decided to move on.

André Onana will NOT extend his contract with Ajax. Inter are really close to sign him as free agent for June 2022. ??? #Inter Ajax director Overmars: “We are not in talks to extend Onana’s contract. We have already tried this then we moved on”. ?? #Ajax @TheEuropeanLad pic.twitter.com/fzT19CeOz0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2021

The 25-year-old goalkeeper joined Ajax in 2015 from Barcelona’s academy, and has since gone on to feature in the first team on 204 occasions.

During this time he has kept 83 clean sheets, helping the team lift the Eredivisie in 2018/19 and 2020/21, with the year in between cancelled due to the pandemic.

He has also lifted two Dutch cups, the Dutch Super Cup and reached the final of the Europa League in 2017 and then the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

His age paired with his performances for Ajax had led to interest from Arsenal (via Goal) before they signed Aaron Ramsdale. However, Bernd Leno only has one year left on his contract at Arsenal, so The Gunners may look to Onana to compete with Ramsdale for the number 1 spot at The Emirates.

However, it currently looks like Inter Milan are the most likely next option for the player, according to Romano, who suggests a free transfer now looks close.

Onana is currently serving the final months of a ban he received in February for doping after he accidentally took his wife’s medication.