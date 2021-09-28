The surprises just keep on coming from Barcelona, with news of just what desperate lengths the club are prepared to go to in order to secure certain targets.

After a presidency under Josep Maria Bartomeu that has practically ruined the club, Joan Laporta is looking at ways and means of securing new players which requires a lot of creative thinking.

As was seen with the loss of Lionel Messi, there will undoubtedly be more short-term pain in order for the club to see any long-term gain.

That’s almost certain to mean the loss of more big stars.

In fact, Calciomercato, citing Catalan sources, have suggested that Barca will seek to move on both Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Memphis Depay in order that they’re able to secure Juventus defensive warrior, Matthijs de Ligt.

The keeper hasn’t been at his best for some while but is still a decent enough custodian, but the loss of the Dutch international who has only just signed for the club would be a huge statement from the president.

It speaks of an administration that don’t know which way to turn at the moment though maybe Laporta deserves the benefit of the doubt for the next few months.