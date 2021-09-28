Ever since Joan Laporta took over the presidential reins at Barcelona from Josep Maria Bartomeu, it was going to be an uphill struggle to get the Catalans back on track financially.

Bartomeu’s serious mismanagement in that regard has seen Barca’s debt skyrocket to over a billion pounds, and even caused Laporta to have to renege on a promise to tie Lionel Messi down with one final playing contract.

On the face of it, Laporta is making difficult decisions in the hope that they pay off in the short, medium and longer term, though help could be right around the corner.

According to Sport, citing reports from El Cuibto, a group of Dubai-based investors are seeking to purchase the clubs entire £1.2bn debt, which would, theoretically, allow Barca to then go out in the next few transfer windows and buy some of the world’s best players.

It’s a huge carrot to be dangled, and even though the report states that interest rates will remain low and there’ll be a moratorium on repayments for the first two years, it’s clear the club won’t get something for nothing.

It isn’t clear at this stage what the investors require in return, but can the club afford to look such a gift horse in the mouth?