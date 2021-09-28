“Actually unbelievable” – Carragher rips Nuno’s Tottenham tactics to shreds after Arsenal humbling

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher ripped Tottenham’s North London Derby tactics to shreds with some interesting and brutal analysis on Sky Sports.

Arsenal had an easy time of things as they raced into a 3-0 lead over Spurs before half time at the weekend, eventually winning the derby 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

It was far too easy for the Gunners for much of the game, and Carragher brilliantly explains what went wrong for Tottenham in the video clip below, showing how badly wrong Nuno Espirito Santo got it in midfield as Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli were miles out of position almost straight away…

Carragher insists that Alli and Ndombele wouldn’t have taken up those positions unless Nuno had told them to, which is pretty damning on the Spurs boss, who suffered a third consecutive Premier League defeat, as well as a third consecutive game of conceding three goals.

Tottenham need to improve on some pretty basic things, it would seem, with Carragher thoroughly unimpressed with what they were trying to do against Arsenal.

