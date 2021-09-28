Chelsea and Man City among clubs interested in prolific Napoli attacker

Despite signing Romelu Lukaku earlier this summer for a whopping £103.5m, Chelsea is reportedly one of four top European clubs interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

That’s according to a recent written report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (as relayed by Sports Witness), who claims the prolific forward could be set for yet another bumper transfer.

Osimhen, 22, only joined Napoli during the summer of 2020 following a whopping £63m move from French side Lille.

Despite joining a completely new league, the 22-year-old continues to emerge as one of Europe’s most devastating strikers.

Having featured in 36 senior matches, in all competitions, the Nigeria international has managed to rack up an impressive 20 direct goal contributions.

MORE: Chelsea star N’Golo Kante tests positive for Covid-19 causing huge issue for Thomas Tuchel

Backing up GDS’ reports that the striker could soon be on the move though has been Italian journalist Ciro Venerato.

Venerato, who, as quoted by Area Napoli, recently spoke to Rai 2 and detailed the situation surrounding former Fulham loanee André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, as well as mentioned the interest emerging in Osimhen.

“At Napoli, the accounts come back,” Venerato said. “The last market orchestrated by Giuntoli brought Anguissa and 10 million in assets.

“The midfielder cost only half a million euros on loan, with the wages also paid in part by Fulham. Lowered the cost of labour, minus 15 million compared to last season.

“Osimhen is already worth three times as much, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City all keen on the Nigerian.”