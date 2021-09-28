He’s one of the most popular players in the Chelsea dressing room, so news earlier on Tuesday that he was being withdrawn from their Champions League squad because of illness would’ve come as a bitter blow.

Since that announcement, manager, Thomas Tuchel, has expanded in his pre-match press conference on the reason for Kante’s omission.

It certainly isn’t good news for the Blues with the German confirming that the midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19 (per Get French Football News).

That means he will have to self-isolate per coronavirus protocols and hands Tuchel a real headache.

Aside from the fixture against Juventus, he won’t play any part in the Premier League match against Southampton either.

He’s also likely to miss all of the international break, with France facing Belgium in the semi-final of the Nations League, and also having to fulfil fixtures against Finland and Kazakhstan.

Both club and country will surely hope he returns sooner rather than later.