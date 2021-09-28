Widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers, according to recent reports, Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin is attracting the interest of some of the division’s biggest clubs, including Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the rapidly-paced winger could be set for a bumper transfer next summer.

Saint-Maximin, 24, joined the Magpies in 2019 following a very modest £16.2m move from French side Nice.

Since joining Steve Bruce’s side, the 24-year-old has gone on to feature in 63 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 23 goals, along the way.

However, although the Frenchman still has a whopping five years left on his contract, his unique playing style, which frequently sees him drive at opposition back-lines, has reportedly caught the attention of Liverpool and Everton, as well as Chelsea.

Calciomercato claims it is unlikely the 24-year-old will leave Newcastle United in January, but next summer’s transfer window could see the attacker join a domestic rival.