Chelsea one of three clubs considering summer move for Newcastle attacker

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers, according to recent reports, Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin is attracting the interest of some of the division’s biggest clubs, including Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the rapidly-paced winger could be set for a bumper transfer next summer.

Saint-Maximin, 24, joined the Magpies in 2019 following a very modest £16.2m move from French side Nice.

MORE: Chelsea suffer key injury blow ahead of Juventus Champions League clash

More Stories / Latest News
Ibrahim Afellay gets dissed on Ryan Babel’s new single but has no idea why
Ex-Red Devil urges Solskjaer to play these two Manchester United players more often
Liverpool and England legend Roger Hunt dies aged 83

Since joining Steve Bruce’s side, the 24-year-old has gone on to feature in 63 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 23 goals, along the way.

Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin is being linked to Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton.

However, although the Frenchman still has a whopping five years left on his contract, his unique playing style, which frequently sees him drive at opposition back-lines, has reportedly caught the attention of Liverpool and Everton, as well as Chelsea.

Calciomercato claims it is unlikely the 24-year-old will leave Newcastle United in January, but next summer’s transfer window could see the attacker join a domestic rival.

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.