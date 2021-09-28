Fabrizio Romano provides update on Matthijs de Ligt’s future amid Chelsea transfer links

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to hear that there is currently nothing from their club in terms of a potential transfer deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has shone as one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times, and Calciomercato are among the sources to link him as a target for Chelsea.

The Blues could certainly benefit from bringing in a top centre-back like De Ligt, with Antonio Rudiger nearing the end of his contract and Thiago Silva recently turning 37, meaning he surely cannot go on for that much longer at the very highest level.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has stated on his Here We Go podcast that there’s nothing from Chelsea for De Ligt at the moment.

That could change, of course, but it certainly suggests that recent transfer rumours involving the former Ajax man might be a little ahead of themselves for the time being.

Tuttosport recently reported that De Ligt will have a release clause that becomes active next summer, and Romano also confirmed this in his podcast.