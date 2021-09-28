West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is reported to have accepted an offer from Manchester United over a big transfer to Old Trafford next summer.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who suggest personal terms have been agreed, and that it’s now down to the two clubs to agree a fee for the deal.

Rice would be a world class addition to Man Utd if he joined, and it seems it’s all falling into place for this move to go through, with Todo Fichajes adding that it shouldn’t be too much of an issue for the Red Devils to pay his €100million asking price.

MORE: Man United legend spotted filling car with petrol on the roadside

The report suggests United will be able to afford that once player sales go through, with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani mentioned as big earners who could be on their way out at the end of the season.

Rice could then be a decent replacement for Pogba, with the France international never really managing to perform consistently enough in his time at Old Trafford.

It would be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer benefited from replacing Pogba with a player like Rice in that area of the pitch.