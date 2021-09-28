Dusan Tadic had a moment he’ll want to forget tonight for Ajax in their Champions League clash with Besiktas.

The Amsterdam giants are 2-0 up at the time of writing, so it could’ve been worse, but Tadic had an absolute shocker with this open goal miss in the video clip below…

Dusan Tadic won't want to see this miss again ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/tKlA01vGef — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

Tadic is normally such a classy performer for Ajax, but he lost all his usual quality here with a bizarre failure to connect with this ball.

It genuinely looks easier to score than miss here, but Tadic’s tame effort trickled wide instead, with the player clearly left in disbelief afterwards.