English teams in Champions League action sees Klopp and Guardiola name strong sides

One-half of the four English sides in this season’s Champions League are in action on Tuesday as Manchester City prepare to face Paris-Saint Germain with Liverpool set to take on Porto.

Ahead of the fixtures, which are both scheduled to kick off at 8pm (UK time), both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have released their starting lineups.

Liverpool, who kicked off their European campaign with a dramatic 3-2 win over AC Milan in their opening group game fixture, will be hoping to build on their winning start.

Opting to name a starting lineup that includes all the Reds’ usual stars, Klopp has tasked attacking trio Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane with finding a way to break down Porto’s notoriously disciplined backline.

The Reds to face @FCPorto ? ? #PORLIV Trent misses out with a sore groin. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021

Elsewhere, Guardiola, who is set to be reunited with former world-class attacker Lionel Messi, will also be looking to double his side’s points tally following an opening 6-3 mauling over RB Leipzig.

Set to kick off against Mauricio Pochettino’s Parisians, also at 8pm (UK time), Guardiola’s starting lineup sees defender Ruben Dias captain a strong side, which although it does not contain an outright striker, does feature a star-studded attacking line of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and British transfer record signing Jack Grealish.