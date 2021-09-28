European Championship winners Italy are set to face off with Copa American champions Argentina next summer, as part of a new match agreed by the two tournament governing bodies.

UEFA, the governing body for European football and CONMEBOL, the body for South American football, have agreed to arrange a series of matches between the champions of the two international tournaments.

According to The Athletic, the first match is set to take place sometime in the June of next summer, with no stadium yet announced along with the plans.

The two organisations realised a joint statement confirming the plans.

This means that EURO 2020 winners Italy, who won the tournament via a shootout with England, and Copa America 2021 winners Argentina, who won via an Angel Di Maria chip, will face off in a one-off game next summer.

UEFA and CONMEDBOL will also arrange for the winners of the subsequent tournaments to also participate in these games.

The announcement comes amid talks from FIFA about potentially holding a World Cup every two years instead of the traditional four, in a bid to expand revenues viewership in it.

That being said, while the game will hold significance whereby it is two prominent teams facing off with one another, the fixture will in essence be the same as a friendly.