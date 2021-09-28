Things appear to be going well for Everton at present, with Rafael Benitez having guided the Toffees into the top six and only behind Premier League leaders, Liverpool, by a point.

The Spaniard has his charges all pulling in the same direction and the majority of Everton’s performances have been energetic and full of intensity, something which clearly appeals to the faithful.

However, not everything is rosy at Goodison Park, with one player’s contract issues potentially letting in a Premier League rival to bid for his services.

According to Football Insider, Tom Davies’ current situation is of interest to Crystal Palace, with the highly-rated star having not yet started a top-flight match under Benitez.

Though the player is contracted to the Merseysiders until 2023, if the current status quo continues, changes could be afoot at the end of the current campaign, whilst Everton can still get money for Davies.

That won’t please supporters, and Everton’s pain could be Palace’s gain, with Davies precisely the type of player that could slot straight into Patrick Vieira’s young side and provide them with something extra in terms of his dynamism and will to win.