Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has singled out young midfielder Curtis Jones for praise after the way he performed in tonight’s 5-1 thrashing of Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were on fire in Portugal as they earned a huge away victory in the Champions League, making it six points out of six in this difficult group they’re in alongside AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Jones was one of the stand-out performers for Liverpool this evening, with the talented 20-year-old involved in so much of the team’s best moments on the pitch.

With Georginio Wijnaldum leaving in the summer and Klopp neglecting to make a new signing in midfield, it looks like Jones really could get the chance to become a key player for the Merseyside giants in that area of the pitch.

See the tweet below as Garcia made it clear just how impressed he was by the youngster’s performance…

Outstanding performance of the whole LFC team but, @curtisjr_10 has been very impressive. Not easy to deliver in such a big game. Played 3 games in a row, after long time with no competitive matches, having that intestity with and without the ball. — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) September 28, 2021

Liverpool fans will be pleased to see Jones getting this recognition from one of their former players, with the future clearly very bright for the Reds as their academy continues to produce high-quality young players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a huge success since working his way up into the first-team and Jones looks like another who could follow in his footsteps.