Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the club’s famous 7-1 Champions League win over Roma was the best performance he was involved in throughout his entire career.

The former Red Devils defender was involved on that memorable night back in 2007 as Sir Alex Ferguson’s side absolutely thrashed a very decent Roma team at Old Trafford.

Looking back, Ferdinand admits he was never involved in a performance as good as that again, and that for some reason everything “clicked” for the players that night.

Watch below as Ferdinand recalls what Ferguson told his players afterwards, admitting that games like that only come along once or at most twice in a career…

Trip down memory… our most complete performance in the #UCL@ManUtd 7 – 1 @ASRomaEN

The Boss post match words ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/gMRZbaB3zo — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 27, 2021

United didn’t win the Champions League that year, but did go on to lift the trophy the following season in what was undoubtedly a golden era for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were playing at their peak levels for United, while Ferdinand was also one of a number of stars alongside the likes of Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick who were really at the top of their game as well.