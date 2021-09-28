Video: Roberto Firmino scores another as Liverpool run riot at Porto

Liverpool FC
Liverpool are now 5-1 up away to Porto in a quite stunning Champions League performance.

Roberto Firmino has netted again, firing in from close range as Porto completely fall apart in front of their own fans.

Liverpool supporters will be loving this performance, with Firmino adding to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane…

Liverpool have won big here in Porto before and they’re once again asserting their dominance over these opponents.

